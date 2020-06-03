Look Back ... to the bomb that fell on Calhoun County, 1945

June 3, 1945, in The Star: Grady H. Banister Jr. has been accepted as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and will become a plebe in the class which starts July 2. He is the 18-year-old son of Maj. and Mrs. Grady H. Banister, 413 Goodwin Ave., Anniston. Maj. Banister is the quartermaster and property officer at Fort McClellan. In other service academy news, Mr. and Mrs. James Hardy Currie, 1008 Lockwood, departed recently to attend graduation exercises at the U.S. Naval Academy and see their son Jimmy become an ensign. Jimmy Currie is among the top ten in his class but that’s hardly surprising — he was co-valedictorian of the 1939 graduating class of Calhoun County High School and was an honor student for three years at the University of Alabama, where he studied engineering.
Also this date: A bomb fell out of an airplane, struck the ground and exploded on a farm about three-and-a-half miles west of Alexandria. Bearing an Ohatchee Route 1 address, the farm is operated by J. A. Lowrimore, who first thought his barn had blown up on account of of the dynamite he stored there. The blast from the 325-lb. bomb created a crater 4 feet deep and 20 feet in diameter — a hole that government agents promised they’d come back and fill in, Mr. Lowrimore said. The plane it fell from two days ago had been engaged in practice bombing operations about five miles away.
June 3, 1995, in The Star: Following a review by state auditors, Jacksonville State University will get back $76,000 in grant money that the school earlier had to return to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. An official in Gov. Fob James’ administration claimed that his predecessor of the opposite party had awarded the grant improperly. JSU had gotten the money to fund the newly created Environmental Policy and Information Center, headed by Pete Conroy, who had served as Folsom’s environmental liaison.