Oct. 11, 1944, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission yesterday authorized its chairman, J. F. King, to negotiate a price for property that would be used as a city park for black residents. The property under consideration is adjacent to the site of Cooper Homes, an Anniston Housing Authority project for black residents. It’s in the general area of Twelfth Street School and Cobb Avenue High School. Also this date: Some discussion has arisen nationwide concerning the proper date for celebrating Thanksgiving next month. The vast majority of states will celebrate Nov. 23, following federal statute, but a handful will do so on Nov. 30. A general disregard for the fact that occasionally November has five Thursdays contributes to the discrepancy. Gov. Chauncey Sparks says he plans to proclaim that Thanksgiving Day will be Nov. 23, the fourth Thursday of the month, the date which aligns with the congressional resolution that the holiday fall on that particular Thursday. Additionally: Soy beans, a comparatively new crop in Calhoun County, will be featured Saturday at the Anniston Curb Market. The beans are cooked practically like any other beans and farmers of this county who have been raising them say they are very palatable.
Oct. 11, 1994, in The Star: Fifty years ago, North Pelham Road in Jacksonville was a quiet two-lane street lined with homes. In recent years, however, businesses have crept northward from the square as residential property owners have moved on or moved out. The Jacksonville City Council adjusted to that reality last night by rezoning six lots along Pelham near the Mountain Avenue intersection to a category known as “Business-2,” which places few restrictions on the type of business or how the property is landscaped. Millie English, who lives in a restored antebellum home on Murphy Avenue, mourns what she sees as the loss of old Jacksonville. “I feel like Jacksonville is on the decline from this point on,” she sai after last night’s vote.