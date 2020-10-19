Look Back … to the Army’s live computer video link to aid in tank repair, 1995

Oct. 19, 1945, in The Star: Anniston Memorial Hospital was built by the federal government as a wartime emergency project, was completed in October a year ago and first occupied later that same month. Its companion institution is a Nurses Home that accommodates 75 students with a laboratory, classrooms and dormitories. The hospital is currently valued as a $530,000 building and the Nurses Home is valued at $175,000. Yesterday, the City of Anniston acquired full title to and ownership of the hospital for a purchase price of $180,000. [The article doesn’t make specifically clear whether the Nurses Home is part and parcel of the ownership deal.] In announcing the acquisition of the hospital by the city for about 34 percent of its “retail” value, Mayor J. F. King stated that the city now hopes to acquire a Medical Arts Building to be constructed on the hospital grounds. Anniston Memorial Hospital boasts 100 adult beds, five youth beds, 24 bassinets, five operating rooms, two delivery rooms and an emergency room, as well as a laboratory, an X-ray department and a physical therapy department.
Oct. 19, 1995, in The Star: The Army yesterday showed off a prototype example of a live computer video link that would allow an expert tank repairman at Anniston Army Depot to make contact with a puzzled tank driver hundreds of miles away and help that person get an expensive vehicle running again. The live conversation between two points took place yesterday at AAD as part of a demonstration for visitors to the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army in Washington, D.C. Using a computer mouse, the AAD maintenance branch chief, James Hardy, could choose whether he wanted to see officials in Washington, the soldier in Iowa or an official at Army Missile Command in Huntsville. “This is big,” said Mike Osborne, a depot production manager specialist, speaking from Washington.