Look Back … to the announced retirement of Sen. Heflin, 1995

March 30, 1945, in The Star: It’s Easter weekend, and traditional Good Friday masses were celebrated in Anniston at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 8 a.m. by Father Herman C. Cazalas and at All Saints Catholic Church by Rev. Father John F. Casey. Meditation services were held this afternoon at the city’s two Episcopalian churches. Early on Sunday morning, the combined congregations of the city’s Protestant church will assemble for worship in a sunrise service at 6:30 at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels.
March 30, 1995, in The Star: Any Anniston resident who has driven up Quintard in the past couple of weeks has probably noticed that McDonald’s has added a crawl-through play area in its front yard. There were already a couple similar structures in the area, but the new one dwarfs all the others. Also this date: “If I had to make a two-word speech against term limits, it would be ‘Howell Heflin,’ because Howell Heflin leaving this body will make it a decidedly lesser place,” said Sen. Bennett Johnston of Louisiana, speaking with fond regret upon hearing the news that Alabama’s distinguished and knowledgeable senior senator will retire. Yesterday, five hours after staff members issued assurances that Heflin would seek re-election, the three-term Alabama senator took to the Senate floor to announce he would go back home to Tuscumbia when his term expires next year.