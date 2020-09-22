Look Back … to the Anniston school board’s key vote, 1995

Sept. 22, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 22, 1995, in The Star: Within an hour of adopting a long-range plan that Anniston Board of Education members predict will fundamentally transform the school system, the board last night began making those transformations. In its biggest move, the board promoted current curriculum director Jan Hurd to assistant superintendent. In that post she will supervise elementary school principals (she’s held that job herself at two local schools) and the new curriculum and technology consultant positions. “This is going to change our school system dramatically. It may take a while, but we won’t be the same school system in five years we are now,” said board member Barbara Childs. Also this date: At a public hearing yesterday attended by approximately 50 people concerned about nerve gas incineration, state Rep. Larry Sims, R-Eastaboga told the group he has written to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management asking it to grant the Army a permit to build the incinerator. Sims’ district includes Anniston Army Depot, where the aging shells are stored.