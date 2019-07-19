July 19, 1944, in The Star: The need of a city zoning law for protection of the residence sections was discussed yesterday afternoon at the meeting of the Anniston City Commission. This followed a complaint from property owners in a certain area here and an investigation was ordered. It was reported that the city has a law governing the residential sections in certain blocks here. Also this date: Dr. S. O. Kimbrough, superintendent of the Anniston District of the Methodist Church, says prospects are good that the Alexandria Methodist congregation will get a new church to replace the one that burned down July 1. That’s because not only the St. Michael’s Episcopal congregation, but members of local Baptist and Presbyterian congregations have indicated their willingness to help in the rebuilding of the church. St. Michael’s recently announced it would donate stained glass windows to the cause.
July 19, 1994, in The Star: Auburn football coach Terry Bowden is undefeated in his short coaching career on the Plains, but there’s one mark he isn’t bragging about — the education that Alabama school children get, on average. “My home is Alabama, and I’m not proud of our record,” said Bowden, who was in Oxford yesterday to introduce his cousin, state school board member Dan Cleckler, at a campaign luncheon. Cleckler is a Childersburg banker running for a second term on the Alabama Board of Education.