Dec. 2, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 2, 1994, in The Star: Several area football teams will hit the fields tonight in a quest for the finals in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state football playoffs. The preliminaries are almost over for these four powers, who each can reach a berth in the finals with a win tonight. Locally, the attention will be on Cleburne County High School, 13-0, which will be be trying to repeat an earlier victory over area rival Alexandria, 11-1. The winner will be in the Class 4A finals next week against either Lanett or T.R. Miller. Meanwhile, Anniston (11-2) tonight travels all the way to Dothan to meet Northview, and Clay County (12-1, including nine shutouts) is on the road to battle Leroy.