Aug. 1, 1944, in The Star: Ten former teachers of the Calhoun County public school system are serving in the armed forces, according to Superintendent A. C. Shelton, and an eleventh man, Richard Waters, who formerly taught at Cedar Springs, was killed in an Air Corps training accident in Texas last year. One of the 10 is a woman in uniform, a WAVE, Mrs. Evelyn Crow, formerly a teacher at Oxford. The others are Wavel Couch, who’s in the Navy, and Edwin Morgan, Ernest Mintz, Wallace Clements, Arnel Vanderford, Roscoe Wilson, Acker Vanderford, B. W. Hamric, and W. J. Slay, who are all in the Army. Mr. Shelton emphasized that all teachers now in the service will have their choice of jobs in the county system when they return.
Aug. 1, 1994, in The Star: Need a good hot breakfast? Try Pauline’s Restaurant on Alabama 202, where the hungry diner can enjoy 2 eggs, a meat, grits and biscuits & gravy for $2.75, or pancakes with bacon or sausage for $2.35. The eatery is open Mondays through Fridays only.