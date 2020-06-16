Look Back … to teachers being rehired in Anniston schools, 1995

June 16, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 16, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston school board made it official yesterday evening, rehiring most of the 47 teachers whose contracts were not renewed last month when the school year ended. Dr. Paul Goodwin said all but six of the teachers were rehired. A less severe cut in state funds than was previously expected was given as the reason the teachers could be rehired. Also this date: Gov. Fob James has to find a new way to keep the state’s $145 million commitment to Mercedes-Benz because the Alabama Supreme Court scuttled his first plan. The Supreme Court issued a 7-2 advisory opinion yesterday saying James' plan to use interest earnings from an oil trust fund is unconstitutional. There’re only 12 meeting days left in the current legislative session, meaning state officials will have to hustle to find an alternative. The sum represents incentives that former Gov. Jim Folsom’s administration promised to Mercedes to get the German automaker to build an assembly plant in Tuscaloosa County.