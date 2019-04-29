April 29, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 29, 1994: In a key step toward created a Anniston museum to house Farley Berman’s weapons collection, the Alabama House has passed a local bill exempting the collection from ad valorem taxes. The exemption, if ultimately approved, applies specifically to the Farley L. Berman Foundation, which was set up to take title to the collection and eventually run the museum. Current plans call for the museum to be built on a site in Lagarde Park near the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Also this date: For more than an hour yesterday, the Calhoun County Commission heard from residents of Kirksey’s Bend, off Alabama 73 near the Coosa River, who complained about their road’s blind curves and tire-eating potholes. “We’re not asking for blacktop. We’re just asking for an all-weather road,” said resident Wayne Janssen.