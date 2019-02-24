Feb. 24, 1944, in The Star: A while back the Anniston City Commission passed an ordinance requiring those who keep chickens inside the city limits to keep the birds confined. The reason, said police Chief T. J. Peek, is “young ‘victory gardens’ can be ruined by carelessly allowing chickens to run at large.” Apparently voluntary compliance among chicken owners is not happening, because Chief Peek said the law is now going to be actively enforced. “Officers have been asked to see that people growing gardens are protected,” he said. Also this date: Robert F. Lamar, 40, of Oxford, today qualified to run for a seat on the Calhoun County Board of Education, subject to action of the Democratic primary in the May election. Mr. Lamar is a Mason, a Baptist and a member of the Exchange Club.
Feb. 24, 1994, in The Star: Farley Berman, an 84-year-old retired Anniston businessman with a fascinating past, wants to share some of the artifacts of that past with the city of Anniston via a formally organized museum, complete with its own building. All Anniston has to do is provide the structure and guarantee that the collection displayed in it would be kept intact forever. Negotiations between the city and the Farley Berman Foundation began two years ago, but no agreement has been reached. The collection includes Remington bronzes, Hitler’s silver service and a French suit of armor made in the mid-1300s. It’s no secret that he has it: Berman says he’s been offered a wing with his name on it at the World Heritage Museum’s new building at the University of Illinois, if he wants to send some of his treasures there instead. Whether he does could depend on whether he and the city of Anniston can agree on an assortment of legal conditions.