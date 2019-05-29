May 29, 1944, in The Star: Voting machines will not be used in tomorrow’s Anniston election for the renewal of the 3-mill school tax. The County Board of Revenue is directing the election itself, which will have the usual city polling places: City Hall, the Car Barn, Quintard School, Anniston High School, Newt Lindsey’s house, the Firemen’s Hall on West 15th Street, the Firemen’s Hall in Oxanna, North Noble School and the county courthouse. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 29, 1994, in The Star: The three candidates running for Place No. 1 on the Talladega County Circuit Court have a lot in common. Hank Fannin, Julian King and Greg Wood all are local lawyers. Each is a native of Talladega County and each worked his way through college and graduate school. But each offers a different reason why he is the best man to succeed Judge William Sullivan, who’s retiring after 36 years on the bench. Also this date: There is talk that the July 1996 NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway might be rescheduled to accommodate local plans to cash in on the summer Olympic Games. The normal date of the race falls right in the middle of the Olympics, and local officials would rather have all the motel rooms around here normally used by race fans to be used by Olympic fans for the two-week period of the Games.