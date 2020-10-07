Look Back ... to support for a YMCA, 1945

Oct. 7, 1945, in The Star: Considerable interest has been evinced in supporting a city YMCA for Anniston, C. Hal Cleveland, chairman of the board, said this week. “There is ample money here to build a YMCA that will serve this community, and the people of Anniston have always supported enterprises that look toward the making of a Model City.” A consultant for the Building Bureau of the National Council of the YMCA commended the local committee for its intention to construct a building that would not merely be a “youth center” but a community center that could accommodate a program designed to contribute to the full development of personality and character. Also this date: Oxford’s weight and experience held off Anniston’s speed to gain a tie Friday night, 13 to 13, in a football thriller that kept the rain-soaked spectators on their feet throughout. Also tied in high school football action were Valley Head and Jacksonville, whose game Friday afternoon ended with an improbable 2-2 score.
Oct. 7, 1995, in The Star: Homewood, the top-ranked school in its class in Alabama high school football, fell to Oxford last night in a 14-6 homecoming victory for the No. 7 ranked team. Defenses ruled the night, particularly given that Oxford’s only two scores came after Patriot turnovers.