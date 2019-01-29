Jan. 29, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 29, 1994: Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church and its ministers, Rev. Rick Doyal and Rev. Brian Watts, are taking advantage of the Super Bowl to schedule both game time and worship time for those who might partake. A big-screen television will be set up tomorrow afternoon for members to gather around at 5 p.m. to watch the game, eat pizza and enjoy one another’s company. Worship will take place during a short devotional at halftime. “We’re excited,” said Watts. “This brings an air of excitement to an already excited church.” Said Penny Watts, who works with the church’s youth in the White Plains community, “The Super Sunday is our outreach.”