Look Back ... to summer recreation plans in city, 1945

April 3, 1945, in The Star: The Anniston Parks Board plans to institute a comprehensive outdoor athletic program for boys and girls of the city this summer, according to Chairman Erman L. Crew, who recently announced the naming of a committee of black businessmen to work with the board on separate playground projects for children of that race. Said Mr. Crew, “Members of our board realize fully the importance of healthful outdoor sports events as a combatant for juvenile delinquency. … Once school is dismissed for the summer vacation period, there will be thousands of boys and girls with plenty of idle time on their hands and who will be seeking an outlet for their energies.” Mr. Crew noted that the program will be all the more important because of the government’s request that nonessential travel be eliminated — that means no family vacations on the road this summer.
Also this date: There have been 13 cases of infantile paralysis (polio) reported at Fort McClellan since March 22. Death has occurred in two of these cases. Authorities say that’s an unusual outbreak, but the post does see the disease pop up from time to time. It’s been noted optimistically there have been no new cases reported in the last 48 hours. Still, attendance at theaters and other public gatherings is officially discouraged — though not prohibited. The disease does not seem to have spread off post, as Calhoun County has not had a case since March 1944.
April 3, 1995, in The Star: The Base Realignment and Closure Commission is holding a regional hearing tomorrow at Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, at which time supporters of Fort McClellan will have 65 minutes, at best, to argue for the base’s survival. They will have to share some of their time with representatives of other Alabama military installations that are arguing against their own closure.