Oct. 18, 1944, in The Star: With only about a third of the teams reporting their progress, the first day’s contributions to the Anniston War Chest-Community Chest fundraising campaign amounted to $8,543, director J. P. Hagerty reports. He said this was most encouraging and that it would be possible to conclude thee campaign within 10 days if the first day’s pace could be maintained. Boy Scouts of Troop 2, of which George “Red” Morris is scoutmaster, voted a contribution of $15 from the troop treasury. This contribution created considerable favorable comment among the leaders in the appeal. It was an indication to them, they said, that the Boy Scouts already are learning the importance of shouldering community responsibilities. In another matter, it was noted that the adding machine the campaign is using is not very accurate and that one in good condition would be a greatly appreciated donation. Also this date: Dr. and Mrs. D. I. Purser Jr. and family arrived yesterday from Birmingham to make their home in Anniston, specifically at 500 Knox Avenue in Anniston. Dr. Purser comes here to serve Parker Memorial Baptist Church; for the past nine years he has been the beloved pastor of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Oct. 18, 1994, in The Star: Back in 1964, two teenagers from Mobile became fraternity brothers at the University of Alabama and pledged their loyalty to each other. But in the 30 years since they became fellow members of Delta Kappa Epsilon, Don Siegelman and Charlie Graddick have forgotten their promises of brotherhood. The two former attorneys general have turned the race for lieutenant governor into Alabama’s nastiest.