March 15, 1944, in The Star: Student at Noble Street School this morning received a check for $60.26 from County Salvage Chairman Charles Stanley as their reward for collecting 15,065 pounds of waste paper in the first month of that scrap campaign here. This school topped all other school in their collective achievement and thus received the largest portion of the $216.74 check sent here by authorities as payment for more than 54,000 pounds of paper. The paper will be converted to use as cartons for K-rations. Anniston High School came in second, receiving $45.80 for collecting 11,450 pounds.
March 15, 1994, in The Star: The Randolph County School Board, before an audience of hundreds and a large delegation of national news media, voted last night to suspend Randolph County High School Principal Hulond Humphries, with pay. He will not carry out his duties pending an investigation and a hearing into his threat to call off the school’s prom because interracial couples planned to attend and his subsequent comments to a biracial student that her parents had made “a mistake.” A majority of the board voted for the suspension because the board attorney said members might be liable if they ignored the charges against the principal. The county’s schools were closed today, called off by the superintendent to give things a chance to settle down.