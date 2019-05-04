May 4, 1944, in The Star: Despite the gravity of wartime, some still find room to celebrate the lighter things of life — such as “Straw Hat Day,” that milestone at the beginning of each summer when the men of Anniston customarily put away their felt or wool hats and break out their lightweight hats made of straw. Advertisements from Penney’s, Hudson’s, Wakefield’s and Globe Clothing Co. drive home the point about the item’s availability. Also this date: A permit has been issued by the city of Anniston to Ogletree Construction Co. to tear down the old Funderburk Hotel on West 10th Street. The landmark structure has most recently been used as a hotel for black travelers and residents.
May 4, 1994, in The Star: Golden Springs residents are having a better hair day today. Water was restored to most of the community beginning yesterday afternoon following a work crew’s repair of the 24-inch main line that broke on Williams Road in Oxford soon after midnight yesterday. By this morning, all the customers had their water back, although some were reporting low pressure.