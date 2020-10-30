Look Back ... to storm debris in trick-or-treaters' path, 1995

Oct. 30, 1945, in The Star: According to an advertisement, Virgil Coker, the former service manager of Goodyear and Firestone stores, is now in charge of tire sales and recapping services at Lena Styles Tire Company, located at 12th and Gurnee. Also this date: The children of Noble Street School will present a musical program over radio station WHMA tomorrow afternoon, the first of a series of musical broadcasts by the elementary schools of Anniston. The broadcasts, directed by music supervisor Mrs. Frank Kirby, will be a monthly feature for the remainder of the school year.
Oct. 30, 1995, in The Star: Trick-or-treaters might have to dodge a few brush piles on Halloween because city crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Opal. Anniston crews are working 10 hours a day, seven days a week to clear up brush along the city’s streets. They even hired Oxford city crews and got help from volunteer Anniston city employees during the weekend. Also this date: The Calhoun County school board will meet at 5 this evening to begin a search for a new superintendent for the county’s largest school system. Jim Winn, 60, told the board late last week that he will retire for all practical purposes Jan. 1, though his official retirement date will be July 1.