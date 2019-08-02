Aug. 2, 1944, in the Star: Beginning immediately, Anniston police Chief Lawrence Peek announced today, officers will begin a campaign to crack down on drivers who refuse to stop at boulevard stop signs. They will be on the lookout for violators 24 hours a day and no exceptions will be made. “People in Anniston have been absolutely disregarding stop signs,” Peek said. “We’ve tried to be lenient because there are so many strangers in town, but the flagrant violations and the number of resulting accidents make it necessary for us to clamp down.”
Aug. 2, 1994, in the Star: Due to popular demand, Fort McClellan’s Abrams Library will remain open another fiscal year. But officials aren’t making any long-term promises yet – it’s not, one said, a “permanent fix.” Rumors in the spring were that the fort’s command was considering shutting down the library to meet tough Oct. 1 budget requirements. The library has about 14,000 borrowers.