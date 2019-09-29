Sept. 29, 1944, in The Star: The program of patriotic hymns broadcast over radio station WHMA from the bells of the Church of St. Michael and All Angels in Anniston was so favorably received by the radio audience that the program will be continued as a Saturday morning feature. Miss Florence Bates, who has a solid background in music education, is the bell ringer. She is the daughter of the late John Bates, who came to Anniston from Warrington, England, in the city’s early days. The bells of St. Michael’s consist of a series of 12, the largest weighing two tons. Also this date: It’s estimated that 15,000 spectators will turn out in Montgomery tonight to see Auburn play Howard College. Auburn coach Carl Voyles said he hopes his 1944 gridiron gang – who, like Alabama, didn’t have a season last year – “will do some things right” when they go out on the field at the Cramton Bowl. Auburn is sporting a new team and a new coaching staff, so anything could happen, Voyles concedes.
Sept. 29, 1994, in The Star: While one might expect most of the fans of the old TV show Leave it to Beaver to be Baby Boomers who grew up seeing themselves in Jerry-Mathers-as-The-Beaver, the actor says he also meets plenty of children who are caught up with the show right now, too. The sitcom, Mathers tells The Star, has an appeal that spans generations. Mathers, who's scheduled to attend OxfordFest in a couple of days, said events in all the episodes stemmed from real-life circumstances. “The two original writers [of the sitcom] had 13 kids between them, and even if something didn’t happen to one of their kids, they would hear about it from their kids’ friends. I think that’s why the show has had such staying power,” Mathers said. Also this date: The Anniston Museum of Natural History today launched the most ambitious fundraising campaign in its 65-year history, hoping to collect $2.5 million to pay for expansion and insure its financial future. The campaign is scheduled to run through Dec. 23.