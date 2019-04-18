April 18, 1944, in The Star: In uncertain weather that’s considered typical by Fort McClellan soldiers, 16 local businessmen reported at the Army post this afternoon to begin a three-day course in soldiering. Invited by Fort McClellan authorities, these men, along with some 230 of their peers from across the state, will become acquainted with Army life by living in the barracks, wearing GI clothing, grappling with night field problems and viewing village fighting, among other activities. Most of the men in the exercise are middle-aged.
April 18, 1994, in The Star: Around 300 people marched yesterday along or near Quintard Avenue in Anniston to show their opposition to the incineration of chemical weapons stored at Anniston Army Depot. Lynnette Hesser-Loucks of Anniston said she believes it’s inevitable some sort of human or mechanical failure will come to pass during the process. “You know there’s going to be a release [of the poisonous agents],” she said.