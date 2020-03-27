Look Back ... to special services in Goshen, 1995

March 27, 1945, in The Star: Rumors of peace in Europe spread over Anniston’s business district in sage-fire fashion this morning and created quite a sensation that was short-lived. However, groups such as the Anniston Ministers Union and the VFW emphasized that when peace does come in Europe, Anniston will be well notified. Bells will ring and whistles will sound in a manner which has been previously arranged for many months.
March 27, 1995, in The Star: The service at Goshen United Methodist Church near Piedmont yesterday was not much different from services at other churches Sunday — except for the camera crew from CNN and a special moment of silence. At the direction of the Rev. Kelly Clem, the small group of worshippers took time to remember the 20 parishioners killed a year ago — one being Rev. Clem’s 4-year-old daughter — when a tornado destroyed the church building. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Palm Sunday tornado. Patricia Abbott, the church’s organist, said she would set aside some time today to remember her husband, Earl Abbott, who died in the tornado. “I will open my heart up to God and let him soothe me, I guess,” she said.
OTHER MILESTONES — 1933 Japan officially withdrew from the League of Nations. ... 1958 Nikita Khrushchev became Soviet premier in addition to First Secretary of the Communist Party. ... 1964 Alaska was hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunamis that killed about 130 people. ... 1973 The Godfather won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972 ... 1977 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on the Canary Island of Tenerife.