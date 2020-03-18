Look Back ... to special classes for divorcing parents, 1995

March 18, 1945, in The Star: Summer seems to have come early to the Model City, the official temperature yesterday topping out at 87 – the warmest March day in 13 years. Steadily climbing temperatures have been recorded here for the past three days.
Also this date: Playing at the Calhoun Theater in downtown Anniston today through Wednesday will be Meet Me In St. Louis, a raucous yet charming family comedy starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien. Playing the boy next door Miss Garland’s character has a crush on is Tom Drake.
March 18, 1995, in The Star: Beginning in April, all parents divorced in the judicial circuit of Calhoun and Cleburne must take classes to help their children adjust to divorce and to help themselves remain parenting partners. Parents who divorce here and move outside the court’s jurisdiction will be assigned to a similar class near their new home. “It is an education. It is not therapy in any way,” said Bobby Malone, director of family and children’s services at the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Center.