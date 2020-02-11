Look Back … to special articles for Boy Scout Week, 1945

Feb. 11, 1945, in The Star: One of the largest industrial deals in many months has resulted in the sale of the Anniston Soil Pipe Company for an undisclosed sum. Former Mayor William S. Coleman and J. C. Sawyer sold the company to Frank Hamilton and a business partner, R. M. Blakely, who has moved here from Florida and will serve as secretary-treasurer of the company. Mr. Hamilton, son of the late C. A. (Tobe) Hamilton, will serve as president of the firm. Normal production capacity of the plant totals approximately 18,000 tons of soil pipe per year. Also this date: With Boy Scout Week being Feb. 8-14, the second section of today’s Sunday edition has four pages of articles and pictures devoted to the activities of the Chocccolocco Council of Boy Scouts, which serves boys of both races throughout a 10-county region. The council was founded in 1920, although Scouting in a less organized manner was carried on in years prior to then, starting as early as 1911. One article describes Camp Zinn, the council’s year-round camp for boys and men, as encompassing 240 acres and made possible by a $10,000 bequest from the late Col. W. H. Zinn. It was first used as a camp in 1932.
Feb. 11, 1995, in The Star: Chicken farms in a number of counties in east Alabama are serving as testing sites for the use of recycled newsprint as bedding for the birds, as opposed to traditional sawdust or wood shavings. Part of the reason for contemplating a changeover is that if a region’s sawmills shut down, farmers will find it harder to get leftover wood particles.