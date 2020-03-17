Look Back ... to special acclaim for Alexandria alumni, 1995

March 17, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 17, 1995, in The Star: Three men, all alumni of Alexandria High School, were honored recently during a special student assembly marking the school’s second annual Honors Day. “It’s a celebration of the continued excellence here at Alexandria,” Principal Ronald Chambless told the student body. Newspaper columnist and author Clyde Bolton remembers smooching with his future wife in the gym and getting expelled from school. Dr. Gregory Robinson (Class of ’76, now a chemistry professor at Clemson) recalls valuable lessons from his science teacher and football coach. Harold Warren (Class of ’60, the school’s booster club president) remembers that three teachers persuaded him to stay in school. Also this date: Sometime in the 21st century, Dennis Covington, Marilyn Dorn Staats and Sam Hodges might be household names synonymous with great Southern writing. Right now, they’re on the brink of literary fame and fortune, so it’s fitting that they’ll be at JSU this weekend to take part in a conference on “Emerging Southern Writers.”