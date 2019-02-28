Feb. 28, 1944, in The Star: Calhoun County’s drive to amass $51,000 for the American Red Cross will get under way tomorrow when residents affiliated with the local Red Cross assemble at the First Methodist Church at 12:15 for the kickoff luncheon. Keynote speaker for the affair will be C. C. Moseley, superintendent of Anniston’s schools. A Fort McClellan soldier who has seen action overseas and who knows the work of the Red Cross under actual fire will be featured on the program. Also this date: A 16-year-old Anniston boy has died from burns sustained in an industrial accident two days ago at Kilby Steel Co. The youth, Fairl Winford Mason, was employed in the shell machine department at Kilby when a pressure tank containing paint sprang a leak and the contents spilled on his clothing, igniting it. Injured in the same accident, but expected to survive, were James Gilchrist, 55, of Ohatchee, and Otis Snider, 33, of Weaver. Mason was the son of Mrs. Maybell Mason of 1418 Cooper [Avenue]. Funeral services will be held in Boaz.
Feb. 28, 1994, in The Star: Located inside the federal building at 12th and Noble, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court is grappling with a serious shortage of space, a problem that needs to be remedied soon. A solution favored by some is to move into Anniston’s City Hall building down the block. The latter has about 22,000 square feet of space, a fine replacement for the 7,000 square feet the court fills up now. So far, however, Anniston officials have not said they’re interested in leaving and making the necessary changes to the World War II-era building. The whole question of downtown realignment takes into account numerous possibilities; the Department of Human Resources might move into the Williamson Commerce Center; the city might build a new municipal complex across from Zinn Park; or it might move into the DHR office cater-corner from the federal building. Yet another option, said Mayor David Dethrage, is for the city to vacate City Hall and temporarily lease space elsewhere while deciding on a more permanent solution.