Feb. 19, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 19, 1994: As the largest producer of electrical wire in the U.S., Southwire, with its world headquarters in Carrollton, Ga., would be an exceptionally welcome new business in Cleburne County. That’s why a Southwire vice president got the full-court press from an assortment of Heflin and Cleburne County officials who’d like the company to build a new plant on this side of the state line. If the company decides to build the plant, it would consist of a 200,000-square-foot building where 130 employees would work. The product would be medium voltage cable now being produced in Carrollton. Also this date: The Alabama Department of Public Safety yesterday commissioned its first new crop of state troopers since 1989, but the agency says it is still far below the minimum staffing level recommended in a 1981 study. The new class will bring the number of arresting officers up to 624, department spokesman Capt. Roy Smith said. That compares to 750 arresting officers on the payroll in 1988. The minimum recommended earlier in that decade was 930.