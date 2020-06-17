Look Back ... to something to do in summer, 1945

June 17, 1945, in The Star: A group of school principals, Anniston Superintendent C. C. Moseley and the secretary of the Chamber of Commerce got together on a recent afternoon to talk with Talladega County schools Superintendent E. A. McBride, who is chairman of the board of a nearby attraction known as Talladega Youth Camp. The moderately priced camp, run on a nonprofit basis, is located about 16 miles from Anniston on Munford Route 2. It consists of 33 buildings that once all belonged to the Civilian Conservation Corps; after the CCC was dissolved, Mr. McBride secured a state permit for the use of the buildings and land – about 38 acres – for a camping spot for boys and girls. About 18 of the buildings are used. Swimming in a reconstructed pool, as well as hiking, softball, archery, outdoor cooking and arts and crafts are all enjoyed by about 60 children, although Mr. McBride says 100 could be handled easily.
June 17, 1995, in The Star: Citing the importance of “national defense,” a Missouri circuit judge yesterday rejected a bid by environmentalists to block the nation’s only chemical warfare school from moving from Fort McClellan to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The decision by St. Louis City Circuit Judge Robert Dierker Jr. will allow the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission to proceed with considering whether to move the Army’s chemical school to the southern Missouri base.