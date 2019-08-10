Aug. 10, 1944, in The Star: Teachers, presumably new ones, in the Anniston public school system say they won’t be able to teach here this year unless they can find someplace to live. The local housing shortage is so critical that Superintendent C. C. Moseley is turning to the public for help. “There may be people who would consider renting a room to a school teacher who otherwise would not consider renting a room at all,” he said. Moseley wants to quickly find rooms for these eager educators so that he can turn his attention to a task that some might argue is even more important: personally finding a successor to Bulldog football coach E. D. Lott, whose resignation was accepted this week by the Board of Education. Also this date: A feature article by Anne Gambrell McCarty tells of the various ways soldiers pass their time and make their lives a little happier at the USO recreation center. One means is by cutting a record, using a device that preserves the soldier’s voice on a platter that can then be mailed home to loved ones. Said one young man, “Anniston is a wonderful city — well, that’s a gross exaggeration but it’s not too bad. I’m wondering where the civilian population is; they must stay home and let the Army take the town, as you see nothing but soldiers on the streets.”
Aug. 10, 1994, in The Star: John David Phillips is transitioning quickly from Anniston High senior, which he was last school year, to freshman quarterback at the University of Alabama, which he is now. Phillips moved into his dorm room at Bryant Hall just a couple of days ago, his roommate being quarterback Warren Foust of Midwest City, Okla. “We just enjoy competing with each other,” Phillips said of Foust, who also happens to be Oklahoma’s high school player of the year of last season. Also this date: If Randolph County High School has anything going for it right now, it’s new management. The new principal, Wayne Wortham, and his assistant principal, Lucille Burns, go way back — to when they classmates together at the school they now lead, graduating in the Class of 1969. In addition, Mrs. Burns and her sister were the first black students to attend the school. Wortham and Mrs. Burns are both widely known in the community, and praise each other’s character and abilities.