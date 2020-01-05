Look Back ... to Silver Star for Oxford sergeant, 1945

Jan. 5, 1945, in The Star: In news from Oxford, the Silver Star for gallantry in action while fighting with Gen. Mark Clark’s Fifth Army in Italy has been awarded to Sgt. Ruben Brooks, husband of Mrs. Newell Brooks. Sgt. Brooks was wounded by an enemy sniper, but he proceeded on his reconnaissance mission under heavy fire. Sgt. Brooks has been overseas since January.
Also this date: According to social news dispatches from Rabbittown, “The holidays passed quietly here, with a normal amount of visiting taking place in different homes.” Mrs. Mary E. Whiteside, Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Whiteside and two little boys, Davis and Gerald, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Roundtree near Piedmont last Sunday. Also, Garvis McWhorter has returned to service after spending his furlough with his mother, Mr. and Mrs. Joel Murray and other relatives.
Jan. 5, 1995, in The Star: Tomorrow’s forecast is the kind that costs school superintendents sleep several times each winter. At the moment, there’s only “a chance” of freezing rain or sleet, which means, said Calhoun County Superintendent Jim Winn, senior school personnel will literally be checking outdoors around 3 or 4 a.m., and checking with road authorities at that time to decide whether to run the buses.
Also this date: Humor plays a central part in all artwork of Anniston artist Pat Snow, including the new pieces he will display this month at the Center for Cultural Arts in Gadsden. “Soft Heart, Silly Boy,” an exhibit based on Snow’s childhood in Anniston, features both memories and materials from close to home. Although Snow’s art looks primitive, Snow is not an unschooled creator. He holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Alabama and a master’s from the University of Arizona and has taught art classes at the college level.