Feb. 27, 1944, in The Star: A. C. Shelton, for the past 20 years connected with Jacksonville State Teachers College, on July 1 will become superintendent of Calhoun County schools. He succeeds C. J. Allen, who has served in that capacity since Aug 16, 1932. During Mr. Allen’s tenure of office, the length of the school year in county school was increased from 103 to 164 days per year, the number of teachers was increased from 198 to 231 and the student enrollment went from 6,613 to 7,706. At the college, Mr. Shelton was director of athletics for 13 years; he also served on the Jacksonville City Council for 12 years.
Feb. 27, 1994, in The Star: The collapsing fortunes of Chalk Line Manufacturing, which a year ago was one of Calhoun County’s largest employers, appear likely to be determined at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing next month. That’s the time when the company’s most valuable remaining assets – its trademark name and apparel licenses with college and professional sports leagues – are expected to be auctioned to the highest bidder. One of the suitors is the giant Russell Corp. of Alexander City, which has increased its offering to $5.8 million.