Look Back … to Sgt. Percy Owen’s account of POW captivity, 1945

May 4, 1945, in The Star: Another man has come home to Anniston on furlough with chilling stories to tell about life as a prisoner in a German camp. Sgt. Percy Owen, husband of Mrs. Mildred Owen of 1303 Constantine Ave., was taken captive on Sept. 6 and in the course of his imprisonment was moved to three different camps. He said that as a non-commissioned officer he enjoyed comparatively better conditions than privates, although he still had to suffer through a bread-and-watery-soup diet which caused him to lose 40 pounds. Sgt. Owen will report next to Miami Beach for a two-week rest and recreation period, then he will be reassigned to duty. Also this date: Hundreds of friends and admirers filled First Methodist Church here to overflowing yesterday to pay tribute to Dr. A. E. Culberson, a popular and widely known physician who practiced here for some 25 years until his untimely death earlier this month at age 52. The funeral was said to be one of the largest ever held in Anniston. Additionally: John Leonidas Adderhold, pioneer Piedmont banker and farmer, died yesterday at his residence, 335 Ladiga Street, Piedmont, after an illness of three months. He was 82. Although born in Oxford, Mr. Adderhold spent his entire life in Piedmont where he was a successful farmer and principal stockholder of Farmers and Merchants Bank. Married twice, he is survived by his wife, seven daughters and five sons.
May 4, 1995, in The Star: As the race to secure Olympic tickets gets under way, Calhoun County officials are trying to make sure fans who attend the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta will have a place to stay. The Chamber of Commerce’s Olympic Advisors Task Force is seeking local residents willing to rent their homes to fans who are in the area for the Olympics July 19-Aug. 4. The county has 1,400 motel rooms, according to Larry Sylvester of the Chamber of Commerce. Also this date: Via an advertisement, attorneys Michael D. Rogers, Thomas H. Young and Stephen K. Wollstein formally announce their formation of a law firm — Rogers, Young & Wollstein, LLC — which will practice out of the Williamson Commerce Center, Suite 1100.