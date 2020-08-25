Look Back ... to Sessions' effort against polluters, 1995

Aug. 25, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 25, 1995, in The Star: Wellborn Elementary School Assistant Principal Nancy Marion was officially promoted to principal of the school last night by a vote of the Calhoun County Board of Education. She fills the vacancy left when Wayne Luallen retired after two years in order to open a business in Oxford.
Also this date: Alabama Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Anniston yesterday to promote education among law enforcement officials on how they can crack down on environmental crimes. Said Sessions: “As our population increases, there’s a lot more stress on the environment. A lot of progress has been made; the people who used to be big polluters are now doing a good job. But now, there are smaller companies that are often the biggest polluters.”