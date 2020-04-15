Look Back ... to services for the president, 1945

April 15, 1945, in The Star: Business in downtown Anniston was virtually at a standstill yesterday afternoon between 3-5 p.m., the time when local churches held a union memorial service for the late President Roosevelt. The service was held at First Methodist Church and conducted by Dr. D. I. Purser of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Fort McClellan will pay tribute to its fallen commander-in-chief in an official memorial service in its great outdoor amphitheater this afternoon [Sunday] at 3:30. The ceremony will be broadcast on WHMA, and 12,000 people are expected to fill the seating area.
Also this date: Private Ralph Hewett of the Golden Springs community is back at home from Warm Springs, Ga., where he was part of the special guard detail in the period immediately following the death of President Roosevelt. Private Hewett is a member of the military police unit at Fort Benning, Ga., and as far as he knew, there were no other Anniston boys who had been detailed to Warm Springs. Private Hewett previously served his country for many months in the Pacific theater.
April 15, 1995, in The Star: Memories of fighting during the Battle of the Bulge, and subsequent capture and confinement, frostbite and starvation, sometimes dominate the mind of John Dunson, 72, of Anniston. His release came 50 years ago April 13. He’s retired from Union Foundry and U.S. Pipe.
Also this date: The Wellborn baseball team got two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Southside 10-9 yesterday and clinch a spot in the area playoffs. Eric Whaley got the win for Wellborn, supported by Michael Hathorne, who had a triple, a single and three RBI. Drue Snow and Marshal Cannon also had two hits for Wellborn.