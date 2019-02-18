Feb. 18, 1944, in The Star: Boy Scouts are again giving up their Saturday holiday tomorrow for just one objective — to collect more waste paper for recycling toward the war effort. Eight o’clock sharp will be the signal for each Scout to hop aboard one of 11 donated trucks to make a canvass of every street in Anniston for old magazines, newspapers and corrugated boxes. “Adults are asked to help Boy Scouts put this campaign across,” said L. E. Hood, Scout executive. “Tonight, see that paper is tied correctly — in the center lengthwise, and at each end. Tomorrow morning by 8 o’clock the bundles should be on front lawns for collection by Boy Scouts.” [A previous article described all the different war-related uses that recycled paper had, including for munitions themselves.] Also this date: As it does from time to time on major stories, The Star is pleased to include a small article on the front page letting local readers know that, thanks to leased wires of United Press and the Associated Press, their hometown paper yesterday afternoon beat all the out-of-town newspapers that come into the city. The major story of the day was the allied bombing of a major Japanese naval base on the island of Truk, one of the most important ones held by the enemy.
Feb. 18, 1994, in The Star: The Cleburne County landfill at Arbacoochee is leaking, but just how big a problem it poses for area residents' water supply remains uncertain. An assortment of industrial solvents, as well as lead and chromium, have been detected in water samples taken near the site. The samples were taken by a consulting firm hired by a company that wants to develop the dump into a regional landfill. The chemicals are not apparent in the deep-aquifer water that nearby residents drink, however. Also this date: According to a wire story, Global Positioning System is now ready to be used for the navigation of U.S. civilian aircraft. In fact, Continental Airlines is already using the system for landings at Aspen, Colo. Developed by the military and used a little by United Parcel Service, GPS uses a system of 24 satellites to help transportation operators, properly equipped, find their way home or wherever they need to go.