July 17, 1944, in The Star: The Rev. Gifford Gordon, who came to Anniston 10 months ago to take over the pastorate of First Christian Church, has accepted a call to the pulpit of the University Christian Church of Los Angeles, Calif. The Rev. Mr. Gordon explained that the 700-member California church, located quite close to a major university, will give him the chance to continue his special interest of preaching to young people. An Australian by birth, Gordon was educated in Kentucky and returned to his native country to work for 15 years. He and his wife will leave Anniston near the end of August. Also this date: Anniston’s public schools will open for the 1944-45 session on Monday, Sept. 4, the superintendent’s office announced today. That’s Labor Day, but because the school day will end at noon, boys and girls will still be able to enjoy any Labor Day celebrations they might wish to attend. Noting that this is the second year Anniston schools open on the month’s first Monday, rather than the second, Superintendent C. C. Moseley explained the timing helps out Anniston merchants who want to hire high school students at Christmas time. He said he believed most folks will accept an earlier start to the year in order to get the two-week Christmas vacation.
July 17, 1994, in The Star: Anniston is spending more than $28,000 to buy to used trolley-type vehicles from Atlanta to run in a downtown loop bounded by Noble, Leighton, 8th and 22nd. The trolleys will be run by Anniston Express, the city’s current transportation system. The 30-seat trolleys will be forest green with gold trim. Also this date: Piedmont High School’s new principal is Barry Sadler, 44, who previously was principal at Brookwood in Tuscaloosa and before that, Abbeville High School. A native of Clark County, Sadler and his wife have four children.