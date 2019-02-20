Feb. 20, 1944, in The Star: The newly organized Boy Scout troop at Bynum met recently under the sponsorship of J. T. Mullican, Joe Sisky and Pat Stephenson to elect patrol leaders. Fred Owens was named senior patrol leader, Tommy Tucker assistant patrol leader and Harold Strup, troop scribe. Leading three separate patrols will be, respectively, Reid Story, Harold Waldrop and Henry Cate. Also this date: The Anniston District Shrine Club has been formally organized, the president of the club being J. F. Spearman with its headquarters situated in rooms above the Jitney Jungle grocery store at Ninth and Noble, as of March 1. Judge S. E. Boozer has been chosen first vice president and O. L. Ledbetter as second in line behind him. Additionally: Mothers and their children in the second grade at Woodstock Elementary School gathered two days ago in their schoolroom for a memorial ceremony for Forrest Allen Barker Jr. Their 7-year-old classmate, described previously as “an unusually lovable child,” died on New Year’s Day from a hemorrhage caused by excessive coughing as he lay in bed suffering from the measles. A picture and 15 books were presented to the school in the boy’s memory. [A measles vaccine was some 20 years in the future.]
Feb. 20, 1994, in The Star: The winner of the 1994 Calhoun County Spelling Bee is Jessica Stewart, 12, a Donoho Lower School student. The second-place winner was Willie Reid, 10, of Tenth Street Elementary (tripped up on the word “unhygienic”) and in third was Kim Presley, 13, of Sacred Heart Catholic School. Miss Stewart’s winning word was “paleontology.” Also this date: A line formed outside Slip Disc music store in Lenlock yesterday to enter a lottery to determine line placement for the purchase of tickets to an upcoming Pink Floyd concert. The venerable group will perform in Birmingham May 1. The ticket lottery was held to prevent fans from camping overnight in the store’s parking lot in anticipation of tickets going on sale the next day.