Look Back ... to school elections at Anniston High, 1945

May 20, 1945, in The Star: According to the weekly roundup of Anniston High School news, the Student Council officers and the cheerleaders for next year were elected last week, concluding a vote that took place over two days. It’s further noted that Anniston High was the first school in the state to use voting machines for this purpose. Elected as president, vice president and secretary-treasurer for next year are D. D. Wesley, Martha Chappell and Bob Henderson, respectively.
Also this date: A generous-sized advertisement for the newly remodeled Pickwick restaurant, 923 Noble St., “by the tall building,” features several photos of the façade and interior of the restaurant. It bills itself as “Anniston’s nicest restaurant.”
May 20, 1995, in The Star: Downtown Anniston and the people who have property there are dealing with many more pigeons than they’d prefer. “It’s a problem, and we’re going to have to tackle it,” said Main Street program director Scott Barksdale. One merchant trying to make the gray birds scram is Freida Cromer, who has an interior design shop on East 11th Street. She recently bought six tubes of Bird-X, a specialized type of caulk designed to burn their little feet. She says she has invested $100 in remedies to pigeon-proof her building. “It would be nice if someone could catch ’em and haul them to Florida so they can’t find their way back,” she said.