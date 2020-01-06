Look Back ... to saving the Heflin house in Randolph County, 1995

Jan. 6, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 6, 1995, in The Star: According to local Wedowee historian Vernie Perry, a weather-worn Greek Revival house, built in 1829 but only recently moved and rescued from ruin, is the ancestral home of the notoriously racist Alabama Sen. “Cotton Tom” Heflin of the 1920s and the state’s current senior senator, Howell Heflin. Lugged from the overgrown land that was once occupied by Randolph County’s largest town — called Louina, the settlement died out after the Civil War — the house today is atop a hill in a pasture outside Wedowee. Two women of the town, Rosalie Haynes and Eleanor McCain, had the house moved from its neglected site near the Tallapoosa River. Said Mrs. Perry, “It’s a time capsule. It hasn’t been altered.” She said its first owner was “Cotton Tom’s” grandfather (and Howell’s great-grandfather), a man named Wyatt Heflin.