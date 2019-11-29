Nov. 29, 1944, in The Star: Snow and sleet swept into Anniston and the South today on the heels of scattered rain. The mercury began falling rapidly here this morning from an early morning low of 42, and around 1:15 p.m. snow began falling briskly for a few minutes. However, the large flakes melted as fast as they hit wet pavement. Also this date: Old St. Nicholas almost missed out on his candy this year, as many of his workers were busy with war toys and there seemed to be a little shortage. Today, though, the old gentleman with the long white beard told The Anniston Star that in two days, when he starts through the heart of the city’s business district — in the city’s annual Christmas parade — he will have plenty of wrapped caramels to distribute to the good little boys and girls who are on hand. During the parade, a decorated Christmas tree will be displayed, thanks to Gordon Mallory of the local Sears, Roebuck store. And despite the fact lights have been practically non-existent for several years, the tree will be trimmed with lights.
Nov. 29, 1994, in The Star: Amtrak is considering cutting some services at Anniston’s train depot, but local officials hope to derail that possibility. A chamber spokesman today said the proposal to cease Amtrak’s twice-a-day regular stops is not yet a done deal. It’s possible that Anniston’s depot on 4th Street might become just a “flag stop,” meaning the passenger train would stop there only if passengers were getting on or off the train. There would be no ticket agent or baggage service, either. Also this date: The Anniston school system is expected to regain most of the money it lost when parties to Alabama’s school funding equity lawsuit negotiated the way state education money would be distributed this year. It means the city will regain about $443,000 of an estimated $500,000 shortfall, according to Superintendent Paul Goodwin.