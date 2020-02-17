Look Back … to sale being negotiated for WJXL-AM, 1995

Feb. 17, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 17, 1995, in The Star: A nonprofit Florida company has offered to buy the defunct radio station WJXL-AM in Jacksonville. The People’s Network of White Springs, Fla., made the offer to Bussey-Hayes Communications this month for an undisclosed sum. Bill Bussey, the majority stockholder of the Jacksonville station and a disc jockey for WQEN-FM (Q-104) in Gadsden, said the deal is still being negotiated. WJXL, at 810 on the AM dial, has been off the air since December 1990. Also this date: In the very near future some 150 former employees of the shut-down Red Kap Industries in Piedmont will find out whether they will be eligible for federal money to retrain, find new jobs and possibly relocate. Red Kap, which produced work shirts, closed in December. Red Kap had its beginnings in 1967 as a company called Piedmont Executive Work Wear.