April 14, 1944, in The Star: Members of the Class of ’44 at Randolph County High School will receive their diplomas in graduation exercises tonight. They are Kathryn Bailey, James Dixon Burson, Nell Camp, Elbert Ray Chamlis, Rudolph Haynes, Ruth Holmes, Lurline Head, Mary Ruth Kerr, Oleta Fowler, Mary Alice McCord, Easter Mize, Inez Mitchell, Bernice Phillips, Edsel Ford Reaves, Geraldine Stephens, Polly Ann Stitt, Jesse Barrett Payne, Annie Laurie Williams and Louise Waters. Also this date: Four Anniston students enrolled at the University of Alabama have won keys of recognition for their outstanding service on the staffs of student publications. They are Helen Wheeler, Betty Carr and Mary Frances Edwards (all on the Crimson-White) and Jean Lloyd (Crimson-White and Rammer-Jammer).
April 14, 1994, in The Star: Student Government Day activities were conducted in Oxford yesterday, exposing Oxford High School seniors to the workings of municipal government by having them “take over” the duties of key elected and hired officials. Ryan Herring served as “mayor” for the day and Craig Harris acted as police chief. Pat Beshears took another law enforcement position, Tamar McMillan was an assistant police clerk and Heather Huddleston was a librarian. Forty-one students participated in the takeover, having been elected by classmates after campaigning for their chosen positions. Also this date: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved 10 new weather warning sirens for Calhoun County in addition to those already in place. Seven sirens will be installed in northern sections of the county and three will help cover the eastern part. An installation date has not been announced.