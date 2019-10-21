Oct. 21, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 21, 1994, in The Star: At its meeting last night the Anniston Board of Education passed a policy that will crack down on fighting involving major injury, a weapon, more than two students or gang-related activity. Under the new policy, the principal will call police, take the student out of school, file a report and sign a warrant for the student’s arrest. The complaint will then be processed through juvenile court. Also this date: State forest land near White Plains will be more accessible for children, naturalists and others as a result of recently completed improvements. The upgrades include nature trails, a walking bridge near the Bain’s Gap waterfall and a 14-foot observation tower overlooking a wetlands area.