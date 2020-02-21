Look Back ... to Rotarians marking an anniversary, 1945

Feb. 21, 1945, in The Star: Dr. George Lang, philosophy professor at the University of Alabama and one of the original organizers of the Anniston Rotary Club, was guest speaker of the luncheon meeting of the local group yesterday at the Jefferson Davis Hotel when members celebrated the 40th anniversary of Rotary as an organization. The local club was organized in 1917 and Dr. Lang served as its first president.
Also this date: Jury service would continue to be allowed for only men in Alabama under a recommendation adopted today by the interim committee on constitutional and legislative procedure in Montgomery. By a vote of six to three, the committee approved retention of present jury laws.
Feb. 21, 1995, in The Star: A dogwood sapling giveaway once again proved to be the highlight of the city’s Arbor Day celebration, as “early birds” started lining up for the trees around 8:30 a.m. yesterday at the edge of Zinn Park. The event was sponsored by the city, but it also served as a promotion for many downtown business owners, who handed out vouchers for the trees to their customers. In other beautification news, Alabama Power Co. has won the Martin Wakefield Lifetime Achievement Award for landscaping around its building and along Quintard Avenue.