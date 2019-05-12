May 12, 1944, in The Star: The “Around The Town” column which used to consist of brief news items has taken on a subjective feel in recent weeks, offering opinion and emotion. Today: “Up on Tenth Street there is a sight so beautiful that it defies description. There, just over the hill and beyond the first cemetery, grow the loveliest of roses in great sprays and in gorgeous arrangements on the fence that surrounds the new cemetery. There the Mary Wallace, the Paul Scarlet and the Silver Moon roses grow in lush and colorful abundance, filling the air with sweet fragrance and offering to the passerby a delicious variety of hues and tones of pink. … We urge all Annistonians to make the pilgrimage to that spot and behold the beautiful spectacle there.”
May 12, 1994, in The Star: Anniston city workers used to pick up items such as mattresses, roofing materials and furniture set out by the curb as a matter of course. But when new federal landfill regulations went into effect last fall, dumping costs increased; shortly afterward, the city stopped collecting large items from the curb unless residents called ahead and paid a $15 fee. Also this date: After 21 protesters were arrested yesterday for violating Wedowee’s recently enacted parade permit ordinance, civil rights leaders are debating whether to go through with a national protest march scheduled for May 21. Leaders think the ordinance was enacted to discourage or otherwise inhibit the protest movement against the racially insensitive remarks and attitude of high school principal Hulond Humphries. “That ordinance won’t hold water and it won’t stand up in any court of law,” said Rev. R. B. Cottonreader, a 30-year veteran of the civil rights movement. The ordinance requires the purchase of a permit ($50) at least 10 days in advance of the parade itself.