Look Back ... to road improvements for Bynum, 1945.

June 7, 1945, in The Star: The War Department has approved paving of the road from Bynum to Anniston via the Eulaton Gate at the Anniston Ordnance Depot at a cost of $37,000. The cost will be borne by the federal government from funds authorized by the Defense Highway Act. The road is four-and-a-half miles long and needs to be rebuilt due to the wear and tear caused by increased traffic. The improvement will cover patching, resealing and double bituminous resurfacing. Also this date: The Jitney-Jungle on 12th Street, W. B. Moore, manager, invites patrons to come by tomorrow and see the completely remodeled store, featuring new rolling baskets, new wall shelves and new checkout counters, among other improvements. Additionally: The Anniston Jaycees have gone on record as being opposed to any change in the current poll tax laws in Alabama. Local delegates to a state meeting in Montgomery — Jerry Hulsey and John Vardaman — this weekend will cast their votes accordingly.
June 7, 1995, in The Star: Closing a career that has spanned more than four decades, Anniston banker John P. Wheeler announced yesterday that he will retire on the last day of the current year. Wheeler, 64, chairman, president and CEO of First Alabama Bank of Anniston, will be succeeded by C. Dennis Buckner, 46, who’s now head of First Alabama in Talladega. Wheeler said he expects to stay busy in the community with various civic and industrial projects. Wheeler joined what was then known as Anniston National Bank after he graduated in 1953 cum laude from Amherst.