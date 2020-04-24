Look Back ... to retirement of a popular grocer, 1945

April 24, 1945, in The Star: In 1946, for the first time since the start of the war, Alabama motorists will attach two metal license plates to their automobiles. The 1946 tags will be printed in white numerals on a black background. Most of the steel needed to print 400,000 sets of plates is on hand. Also this date: Rufus and Jewel Holley have bought the A. M. Fite Grocery store at the corner of 11th and Gurnee. Under the active management of Rufus Holley, the business will be known as Holley Mercantile Co. Mr. Fite is retiring from the grocery business on account of ill health from a digestive ailment; his doctor advised him he needs to rest more than work. Mr. Fite has operated a grocery business in Anniston for the last 25 years and is well known at the trade.
April 24, 1995, in The Star: ACTheater, the local theatrical troupe in Anniston, will raise the curtain on its new home at 1230 Noble Street tomorrow at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house tour. The much larger space, compared to the ACTheater’s previous home, will see the debut of its first production, Human Interest, later this week.