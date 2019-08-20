Aug. 20, 1944, in The Star: T. O. Cox Jr. and Louise Connor were selected as the healthiest 4-H boy and girl in Calhoun County for 1944 in the finals of the County 4-H Health Contest recently. Dr. Dunn, county health officer, made the final selections. T. O. and Louise hail from the club at Ohatchee. Also this date: A prominent advertisement placed by J. B. Owen Realty Co. touts the residential development that will occur in Hobson City after the war and urges interested Anniston residents to stake their claim: “Hobson City Park has been purchased and surveyed for large lots to be offered to colored citizens of Anniston on easy terms! Hobson City offers you the greatest opportunity to raise your family in a well-managed city for colored folks. It has its own mayor, council, city clerk .. a colored city government that makes it an ideal place to build and live.”
Aug. 20, 1994, in The Star: F. Ottis Cobb and his wife, Clyde, have been visiting the Coosa Valley Youth Services Regional Juvenile Detention Center for so long, they’ve got more time there than anyone on staff. They’re dedicated to presenting the Christian Gospel to the youngsters, meaning that every Tuesday afternoon for the past two decades, from 3:30 to 4:30, virtually without fail, the Cobbs have visited the youths at the center to conduct a Bible study class. “They are just faithful — faithful to their religion and faithful to these children,” said Gwen McGuffey, a counselor at the center, describing the Cobbs. The two began their ministry in 1974 after 22 years of running Evangel Bookstore in Anniston and two years of retirement travel. Even though they don’t want to, they’re having to quit now due to health reasons.