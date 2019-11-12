Nov. 12, 1944, in The Star: Fighting the war is a responsibility of men and women in all walks of life as well as those in the military forces of the nation, Judge Robert Simpson of the Alabama Supreme Court said in his address last night at the Armistice Day program at the American legion Clubhouse, held in commemoration of the 26th anniversary of the ending of World War I and as a memorial for Calhoun County’s honored dead in that conflict as well as the current one. Also this date: Playing its last scheduled game of the season, one of the best teams from Oxford in recent years had no trouble whatsoever last night in besting the team from Glencoe by 21-0. (Played last night at Memorial Stadium in Anniston, it was the city’s Armistice Day game.) Coach Sammy West of Oxford is now asking for a game this coming Friday. There has been talk of a second Anniston-Oxford game — Anniston won the first one 7-0 — but conference rule limit all teams to nine games. An exception would have to be cleared with the Athletic Association.
Nov. 12, 1994, in The Star: Carolyn McGee was at the old Southern train station in Anniston the day her athletic school chum, Jack Third of Oxford, left to take part in a “police action” in Korea. She was at the station again a year later when her friend returned in a flag-draped coffin. Forty-four years have passed, but yesterday, Ms. McGee was again there for Jack Third, this time at a Veterans Day memorial service she had helped organize at Anniston Memorial Gardens. About 30 living witnesses gathered under a canopy among the 208 graves of veterans and their families as a brisk wind blew. Also this date: The congregation of Parker Memorial Baptist Church saw the groundbreaking for its new Christian Life Center on Nov. 6. The $2.5 million three-story structure will take more than a year to build and will boast a gymnasium and other exercise facilities as well as arts and crafts rooms, classrooms, a chapel and a stage. Additionally: Thanks to an end-of-game interception by cornerback Michael Scales, the Donoho Falcons held off the Collinsville Panthers 10-6 last night to rack up their first football playoff victory in school history. Donoho travels to meet Lynn in the second round of Class 1A playoffs next week.